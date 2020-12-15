Four remanded for allegedly attacking Lagos environmental corps

An Ogba Magistrate Court has remanded four men in custody of a Lagos Correctional Service centre for allegedly attacking officers of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC).

The defendants were arraigned in court for allegedly attacking the LAGESC officials with stones and other dangerous weapons from a flyover bridge on Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, Ikeja, inflicting various degrees of injuries on the officials while dislodging street traders around the area.

The act was said to have gone contrary to Section 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State.

The defendants include; Etem Linus, Remond Ogalego, Nwagli Sunday and Wisdom Obinna.

They pleaded not guilty to the case and were granted bail by Magistrate H. B. Magaji, with one surety.

However, the defendants failed to meet up with the bail conditions, hence the reason for them being remanded.

Meanwhile, a statement by the LAGESC Corps Marshall Mrs Gbemisola Akinpelu, issued by the agency’s Public Affairs Unit Officer, Adebayo Kehinde, at the command’s office at Bolade-Oshodi, condemned the incessant attacks on its personnel carrying out their official duties of ensuring the cleanliness of the environment.

Akinpelu, warned that such attacks on its men would no longer be tolerated by the state government.

“it is one too many of attacks on enforcement officers in the state, which has resulted in the loss of lives and injuries on its personnel while trying to ensure that our roads, walkways and road setbacks on major highways in the state are free of illegal trading activities and street hawking which mostly impedes free flow of human and vehicular movement that often constitute traffic gridlock on our roads,” she said.

She reiterated on the agency’s commitment to ensure that every part of the state be free of any form of environmental nuisances, as directed by the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Akinpelu, also appealed to all market leaders and transport unions to partner with the Agency in the discharge of its statutory responsibilities.

By Emmanuella Ibe….

