Four security guards docked for alleged murder in Lagos | Ripples Nigeria

Four security guards docked for alleged murder in Lagos
Police on Monday arraigned four security guards for alleged murder at the Yaba Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.
The defendants – Sunday Onilede (28), Fatai Alao (40), Abdullahi Ibrahim (29) and Hassan Rasak (35), are facing a two-count charge of conspiracy to commit murder, and murder.
However, the Chief Magistrate, Mrs. Adeola Adedayo, did not take the security officers’ pleas and ordered that they be remanded at the Ikoyi Custodial Centre pending legal advice from the State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).
The police prosecutor, Mr. C.A. Okhiku, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on February 13 at the Bariga area of the state.
Okhiku said the defendants were security officers patrolling the area and they got into a fight with the deceased who blocked the road with his car.
He said the security guards inflicted a deep cut on the man’s neck with a machete during the fight leading to his death before he got to the hospital.
The offences, according to the prosecutor, contravened Sections 223 and 233 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015. (Revised)
The magistrate adjourned the case till April 6.
