Four soldiers injured, as Boko Haram attacks Monguno | Ripples Nigeria

The Senator representing Borno South senatorial district and Chairman of the Senate Committee on Army, Senator Ali Ndume, has revealed that four soldiers were injured when Boko Haram insurgents attacked Monguno and other communities last Friday.

Ndume made this disclosure during a press briefing on Sunday, April 4.

According to the Senator, the insurgents were killed by a force comprising soldiers, police and some civilian volunteers.

“A joint task force comprising the soldiers, police and the civilian JTF on Friday killed all the insurgents that came to attack Monguno and other adjoining communities.

“I commend the military and other security agencies that contributed to the success of the operation.

“Unfortunately during the attack, about four soldiers sustained injuries while pursuing the insurgents.

“We encourage them to do more in order to bring the issue of insurgency under control.”

