Sports
Four-star Mexico outclass home-based Eagles in friendly
The home-based Eagles of Nigeria were handed a 4-0 thrashing by Mexico in an international friendly on Sunday morning.
The friendly played in Los Angeles USA saw the Austin Eguavoen-led side thrashed heavily by a star-studded Mexico side.
Atletico Madrid midfielder Hector Herrera bagged a brace for the North American team.
And goals from former Barcelona forward Jonathan Dos Santos and Rogelio Funes Mori, who plies his trade in Mexico, secured the comfortable win for the team.
As it stands, Nigeria have now battled Mexico six times in friendly and have failed to pick a win, clinching three draws and losing three times.
Read Also: England break 25-year jinx with heavy win over Ukraine at Euros
Recall that the Mexico friendly had been scheduled as one of preparatory matches for the Eagles ahead of the World Cup qualifying series.
But the main Super Eagles team managed by Gernot Rohr could not be used for the game due to the unavailability of foreign-based players.
A group of players selected from the Nigerian topflight were then groomed by Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Technical Director, Eguavoen, to execute the game.
For Mexico, the friendly was part of preparations ahead of their participation in the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup where they are set to defend their title.
Meanwhile, NFF President Amaju Pinnick had told the home-Eagles that they were not done yet, as they would engage Ghana and Canada in another international friendly games in October.
