Four suspects arrested in Niger for alleged armed robbery | Ripples Nigeria

Four persons have been arrested by the Niger State Police Command for alleged armed robbery and theft in the state.

This disclosure was made by the state Public Relations Officer, ASP. Wasiu Abiodun, in Minna on Thursday.

The suspects include one Abdullahi Maikudi- aged 27 of Katsina State and Rabiu Abdullahi – aged 23 of Kano State.

The other two are one Abdulhamid Aliyu, popularly known as Dogon Soja, aged 27 of Kwankwashe area and Haruna Saleh aged 25 of Madalla area of the state.

According to Abiodun, the suspects were arrested following a tip-off and are presently in custody of the police.

Read also: Four men remanded in prison for armed robbery

Abdullahi Maikudi who was nabbed for robbing a businessman of N6million in a hotel inTegina area of the state had fled to Kano State, where he met Rabiu Abdullahi, who was aiding him to flee the country.

Abiodun explained that Maikudi succeeded, after he offered his victim a cup of tea laden with tramadol which made the man to fall asleep.

“The two suspects were arrested at Fagge, Kano State and the sum of #3,850,000:00k and 410 cefas were recovered from them.

“Maikudi and Rabiu were among a four man gang who invaded a residence around Nitel pole, Madalla on Tuesday, this week.

“They were armed with locally made gun and sticks when the occupants were asleep, they searched the house and handcuffed the occupants, robbed them of two phones; one infinix and Huawei handsets, sum of three thousand naira, and also demanded for a sum of one hundred thousand naira to release their phones,” Abiodun said.

He however, revealed that Dogon Soja and one other were initially arrested and charged to court in 2018 as leaders of the gang responsible for the killing of one SP Omale of Borno State Police Command at Madalla Motel but, were later released by court.

He added that the suspects will be arraigned in court as soon as investigations are concluded.

Join the conversation

Opinions