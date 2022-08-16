Four teenagers drown in Lagos beach

Four teenagers drowned in the Elegushi Beach in the Lekki area of Lagos State on Tuesday.

The victims were among the 10 students who stormed the beach to celebrate their success in this year’s West African Examination Council School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The management of the beach confirmed the incident in a statement signed by one Chief Ayuba Elegushi on Tuesday evening.

The incident, according to the management, occurred at an unmanned section of the beach area.

READ ALSO: Customs officer drowns in Lagos boat mishap

The statement read: “The beach authority and security team turned the students back, the boys took a detour and went to an unmanned section of the beach area to swim.

“Unfortunately, about 10 of them were almost drowning before the beach security officers were alerted to the scene and six of them were rescued alive while four were still missing as at press time.

“While the matter has been reported at the Ilasan Police Station, effort is still on to find the missing boys.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now