Four years after, parents again beg Buhari for release of Leah Sharibu

The parents of Leah Sharibu, a young lady who has been in Boko Haram captivity for four years, have again appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to facilitate her freedom from the insurgents.

Leah Sharibu was one of the 110 female students of the Government Girls’ Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State, abducted by the Boko Haram insurgents on February 19, 2018.

The parents of the captive, Nathan and Rebecca Sharibu, expressed concern over their daughter and said that Buhari’s regime was full of empty promises.

The parents vented their unhappiness on Friday in a statement tagged “An Appel”, signed by the President of Leah Foundation, Dr Gloria Puldu.

She said: “Nathan and Rebecca Sharibu hereby call upon the leaders of Nigeria to expedite the safe release of our daughter, Leah Sharibu, who has been held hostage against her will in the past four years.

“Specifically, we address our most urgent appeals to General Farouk Yahaya, Chief of Army Staff, who only recently went on public record assuring the nation that Leah would soon be rescued. Nearly one month has now passed since General Yahaya’s statement, and nothing has changed.”

“As a family, we do not want to be quick to make public statements or accusations, especially when such prominent military leaders have so assuredly promised us that Leah would be returned to us, and that they truly were concerned for her welfare”, she added.

The statement also expressed the parents’ disappointment at the government’s lackluster attitude towards the freedom of their daughter.

“1377 days have passed since that terrible afternoon of February 19, 2018 when Leah was taken hostage from the Government Girl’s Science and Technical College located in Dapchi; days of holding our breath, clinging to hope, and sleepless dreams.

“How can our leaders go about their days or sleep easily at night, knowing that the safety and security of our people is lessening every day, not just in Northern Nigeria but even in the most Southern parts of our country? What is the legacy that General Buhari and his cabinet and ministers are writing for future generations to study and read? Will our leaders be remembered, not for what they have done, but what they have failed to do?”

The traumatized parents therefore begged the President Muhammadu Buhari to do anything at his disposal in order to ensure that the captive regains her freedom.

