Four years later, FG inaugurates Onochie, others into NDDC board

The interventionist agency had been without a board for about four years now, until the Senate recently approved the nomination of members sent to it by the president.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, who inaugurated the board, urged them to ensure they work towards implementing policies that would bring about meaningful development in the Niger Delta region .

The federal government on Wednesday inaugurated Lauretta Onochie, a former aide to President Muhammed Buhari, and others into the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The NDDC has been without a governing board in the last four years amid calls by stakeholders in the Niger Delta calling for the President to constitute a board for the Commission.

Represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha at the inauguration on Wednesday, Buhari urged members of the “board to be above board,” urging them to work towards policies that would contribute to the coordinated development of the Niger Delta.

Also speaking at the inauguration, Minister of State in the Ministry of Niger-Delta Affairs, Sharon Ikpeazu, urged the new board to work towards restoring hope to the people of the region.

The inauguration of the NDDC governing board came after Buhari sent the list of nominees to the Senate in December 2022 in accordance with the NDDC (Establishment) Act of 2008.

The nominees which included the Chairman and Board Members of the Commission were confirmed by the Senate on December 20, 2022.

