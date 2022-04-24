Four-yr-old child dies after grandmother, mother gave her whiskey

The Baton Rouge Police in the United States have arrested a 53-year-old woman, Roxanne Record, and her daughter, Kadjah Record, 29, after the pair allegedly gave Record’s four-year-old girl whiskey which resulted in her death.

The police said in a first information report on Saturday that the grandmother allegedly forced the toddler to drink a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched.

The police spokesman, Sgt. L’Jean McKneely, told news outlets the little girl’s grandmother, Roxanne and mother, Kadjah, were arrested on Friday, each on a charge of first-degree murder.

Read also: Zimbabwean mother commits suicide after husband stole her money to marry second wife

“Officers were sent to a Baton Rouge home around 11 a.m. Thursday after reports of an unresponsive child. The child, 4-year-old China Record, was pronounced dead at the scene,” McKneely said.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office said an autopsy showed a cause of death was acute alcohol poisoning after it was discovered that the little girl had a blood-alcohol level of .680%, more than eight times the .08% driving limit for an adult, the police spokesman said.

“While investigating, detectives learned the victim’s grandmother forced her to drink a bottle of the alcohol while the mother watched,” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now