Four Zamfara Rep members defect to APC
The gale of defections in the National Assembly continues unabated as four lawmakers of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the House of Representatives announced their defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress.
This pronouncement was made public via a letter read during plenary on Tuesday.
The lawmakers are Bello Shinkafi, Ahmed Bakura, Ahmed Bungudu and Suleiman Gummi.
That makes it seven lawmakers that have left the PDP to the APC in the green chamber.
According to the lawmakers, the ongoing crisis within the Zamfara PDP is the main rationale behind their decision to dump the party
The letter reads, “We the underlisted members wish to officially notify you of our defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressive Congress (APC) following the crisis of the PDP in Zamfara state which has consequently led to the dissolution of the state executive by the national body.”
The development comes about a week after Bello Matawalle, governor of Zamfara, also dumped the PDP for APC.
