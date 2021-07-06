 Four Zamfara Rep members defect to APC | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Politics

Four Zamfara Rep members defect to APC

Published

2 mins ago

on

Jibrin moved as Dogara reshuffles House committees’ leadership

The gale of defections in the National Assembly continues unabated as four lawmakers of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the House of Representatives announced their defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress.

This pronouncement was made public via a letter read during plenary on Tuesday.

The lawmakers are Bello Shinkafi, Ahmed Bakura, Ahmed Bungudu and Suleiman Gummi.

That makes it seven lawmakers that have left the PDP to the APC in the green chamber.

READ ALSO: Bill for creation of State Police passes second reading at House of Reps

According to the lawmakers, the ongoing crisis within the Zamfara PDP is the main rationale behind their decision to dump the party

The letter reads, “We the underlisted members wish to officially notify you of our defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressive Congress (APC) following the crisis of the PDP in Zamfara state which has consequently led to the dissolution of the state executive by the national body.”

The development comes about a week after Bello Matawalle, governor of Zamfara, also dumped the PDP for APC.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Investigations4 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project

Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....