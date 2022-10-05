Fourth Ugandan health worker dies from Ebola

Another health worker has died due to complications from the Ebola Virus Disease in Uganda.

The death was the fourth among the health workers since the outbreak of the Ebola Sudan-strain in August, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

The country’s Health Minister, Jane Ruth Aceng, who confirmed the development on Twitter, said the victim identified as Ms. Margaret Nabisubi, an anaesthetic officer, died at 4.33 a.m. on Wednesday after battling the infection for 17 days.

She said: “The 58-year-old succumbed to Ebola at 4:33 a.m. this morning at Fort Portal Hospital (JMedic) after battling the disease for 17 days.

READ ALSO: WHO confirms 63 Ebola cases, 29 deaths in Uganda

“The late Margaret is the 4th health worker we have lost in the current Ebola outbreak after the probable case of a midwife, Dr. Mohammed Ali and the health assistant in Kagadi District. May their souls rest in eternal peace.”

Aceng added that President Yoweri Museveni was very concerned about the situation and has directed the ministry to do everything possible to contain the spread.

The country’s disease control agency had confirmed 43 cases and 13 deaths as of Tuesday.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now