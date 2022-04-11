Fracas in Rivers correctional centre over death of inmate

A riot broke out at the Port Harcourt Maximum Security Custodial Centre in Rivers State on Monday following the death of an inmate in the facility.

The spokesman of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) in the state, Julie Ofoni, who confirmed the incident in a statement, said the deceased was killed by his fellow inmates.

According to Ofoni, some inmates attempted to escape during the riot but were prevented by armed personnel of the correctional centre.

He said: “There was a fight among the inmates of Port Harcourt Maximum Security Custodial Center in the early hours of today, Monday 11th April 2022, this emanated from an attempt by some of the inmates to discipline one of their erring colleagues.

“Unfortunately the inmate died thus triggering violent reaction from friends of the deceased inmate.

“The situation which almost degenerated into a riot, was quickly brought under effective control by the armed personnel of the Nigerian Correctional Service with the assistance of sister agencies invited to provide peripheral support to prevent unscrupulous elements taking undue advantage of the situation.

“Meanwhile, those that sustained injuries in the fracas have been taken to the hospital for medical attention.

“The State Controller of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Alex Oditah, has constituted a panel of inquiry to immediately investigate the incident. He assures the safety of all inmates under his command, noting that anyone found culpable will be dealt with in accordance with the provisions of the law.”

