France also kicks out Russian spies working ‘under diplomatic cover’

A few days after Germany and Denmark expelled Russian diplomats who were believed to be working for the Russian secret service, the French secret service (DGSI) has also kicked out six Russian agents “operating under diplomatic cover” uncovered in a “clandestine operation.”

In a statement on Monday evening, the French foreign ministry said the operation being “conducted by Russian intelligence services” on French territory had been dismantled by the DGSI.

“The operation was carried out by six Russian agents operating under diplomatic cover and whose activities proved to be contrary to our national interests,” the statement said.

The undercover Russian operation was discovered on Sunday, the day of the first round of the French presidential election, it added.

“The Russian agents were declared persona non grata and the second-in-command at the Russian embassy was summoned to the ministry on Monday evening.”

The French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin who praised the work of the DGSI, said a “remarkable counterespionage operation” had been carried out by the secret service which he said “watches over our fundamental interests.”

A week earlier, 35 Russian diplomats were also expelled by France, the biggest eviction of Russian officials since the so-called Farewell Dossier in 1983, when some 40 Soviet agents were booted out after a KGB defector, Vladimir Vetrov, handed over incriminating documents to the French authorities.

