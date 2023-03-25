France bans TikTok from phones of govt staff after New Zealand

France has placed a restriction order on TikTok as the government announced banning the “recreational” use of the Chinese-owned TikTok on government employees’ phones.

France, like some western countries which have applied similar measures, cited insecurity and data privacy concern.

France’s ban comes days after New Zealand announced intent to remove the app from its lawmakers’ mobile devices.Read more

Ripples Nigeria had earlier reported that the U.S., Britain, the European Union and others have banned TikTok on government phones.

READ ALSO:China opposes U.S. regulators’ plan to force sale of TikTok

While France did not limit the restriction on TikTok, it added few other social media apps – such as Twitter, Instagram,Netflix, gaming apps like Candy Crush and dating apps – to the list.

Speaking on the development, the French Minister for Transformation and Public Administration, Stanislas Guerini, said in a statement that ”recreational” apps aren’t secure enough to be used in state administrative services and “could present a risk for the protection of data.”

The ban will be monitored by France’s cybersecurity agency.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now