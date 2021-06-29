Frank de Boer quits as Netherlands coach after shock Euros exit

Frank de Boer has left the managerial job of the Netherlands national team following their shock exit from the Euro 2020 tournament.

Netherlands had a perfect start in the group stages, winning all three matches to zoom into the knockout stages.

But the Dutch were knocked out by Czech Republic after falling to a shock 2-0 defeat in an outing that saw the team finish with 10 men as Matthijs de Ligt was shown red.

51-year-old De Boer was appointed last September to replace Ronald Koeman, who had led the side into the finals before taking charge at Barcelona.

A statement from the Netherlands federation said both parties “will separate with immediate effect” as “Frank de Boer has announced that he does not want to continue.”

“This is also in line with the contract between both parties, which required a place in the quarter-finals. That contract will not be renewed,” the statement added

It marks another disastrous managerial spell for De Boer, who lasted 77 days and five games at Crystal Palace, and 85 days and 15 games at Inter Milan.

De Boer added: “In anticipation of the evaluation, I have decided not to continue as national coach. The objective has not been achieved, that is clear.

“When I was approached to become national coach in 2020, I thought it was an honour and a challenge, but I was also aware of the pressure that would come upon me from the moment I was appointed. That pressure is only increasing now.

“That is not a healthy situation for me, nor for the squad in the run-up to such an important match for Dutch football on its way to World Cup qualification.”

