Sports
Frank de Boer quits as Netherlands coach after shock Euros exit
Frank de Boer has left the managerial job of the Netherlands national team following their shock exit from the Euro 2020 tournament.
Netherlands had a perfect start in the group stages, winning all three matches to zoom into the knockout stages.
But the Dutch were knocked out by Czech Republic after falling to a shock 2-0 defeat in an outing that saw the team finish with 10 men as Matthijs de Ligt was shown red.
51-year-old De Boer was appointed last September to replace Ronald Koeman, who had led the side into the finals before taking charge at Barcelona.
A statement from the Netherlands federation said both parties “will separate with immediate effect” as “Frank de Boer has announced that he does not want to continue.”
Read Also: BREAKING… Sterling, Kane on target as England knock Germany out of Euro 2020
“This is also in line with the contract between both parties, which required a place in the quarter-finals. That contract will not be renewed,” the statement added
It marks another disastrous managerial spell for De Boer, who lasted 77 days and five games at Crystal Palace, and 85 days and 15 games at Inter Milan.
De Boer added: “In anticipation of the evaluation, I have decided not to continue as national coach. The objective has not been achieved, that is clear.
“When I was approached to become national coach in 2020, I thought it was an honour and a challenge, but I was also aware of the pressure that would come upon me from the moment I was appointed. That pressure is only increasing now.
“That is not a healthy situation for me, nor for the squad in the run-up to such an important match for Dutch football on its way to World Cup qualification.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....