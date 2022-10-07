Frank Edwards denies engaging Pastor Paul Eneche’s daughter, Deborah

Nigerian gospel artiste, Frank Edwards has denied reports that he got engaged to Deborah Paul Enenche, the daughter of Pastor Paul Eneche, the founder of Dunamis International Gospel Center (DIGC).

The engagement rumour began on Sunday when the first daughter of Pastor Paul Enenche shared a picture of her beautiful engagement ring on her Facebook and Instagram pages without details.

Despite demands by her followers to expatiate on the picture, Debbie as she is popularly called remained silent.

Preacher, Paul Enenche, slams comedians who lie to entertain people

A photo of herself and Frank Edward also circulated on social media recently, as speculators alleged that the singers are planning to get married.

But Frank Edward took to his social media handles on Thursday to debunk the rumour, asking his followers to disregard the fake news.

He said, “you all should allow that girl to enjoy her peace with all this fake news”.

Read his post below.

