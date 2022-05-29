Frank Nweke wins APGA governorship ticket in Enugu

A former Minister of Information and Communication, Frank Nweke Jnr., on Sunday emerged the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) governorship candidate in Enugu State.

Nweke polled 273 votes to defeat Mr. Jeff Nnamani during the APGA primary election held in Enugu.

The figures recovered by other aspirants are as follow: Udeh Donatus (2), Nwegbo Uchenna (9), and Ozoemena Obi Donatus (4).

Nweke, who addressed supporters after the exercise, promised to run an issue-based campaign.

He said: “If given the chance to lead this state in 2023, it would be a process of reclaiming Enugu State. I will work with other aspirants and make sure we deliver the party.

“A few days from now, I will be unveiling a comprehensive manifesto that would incorporate my plans for the people of Enugu state. It’s time to reclaim our state.”

