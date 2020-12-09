Fraudster, fake Air Force captain, arrested in Katsina

The Katsina State Police Command has arrested a suspected fraudster and fake Airforce captain, Khamis Abdullahi.

The police spokesman Gambo Isa, in a statement on Tuesday, said the police apprehended the fake Airforce captain after a tip-off.

“The command arrested Khamis Abdullahi of W02 Quarters, NDA, Kaduna State, a notorious fraudster and thief, who specialises in defrauding the public using fake bank transfer alerts and other similar tricks.

“Nemesis caught up with the hoodlum when he dressed in the Air Force uniform, bearing the name K. Abdullahi, with a captain rank. He approached one Muhammadu Girka, a car dealer, introduced himself as a Air Force captain who returned from the United Kingdom (UK) and posted to Katsina on special duty as a Pilot.

“He demanded to buy a car, valued at N5.4 million, and promised to pay later.”

Mr Gambo added that the fake airforce captain invited the car dealer to meet him at the bank for payment. The fake airforce captain deceitfully filled a bank transfer form, stamped it with his fabricated stamp and asked the car dealer to append his signature.

The fake Airforce captain also created a fake bank alert to gain ownership of the car from the unspecting car dealer.

According to Isa, the suspect was accosted with the vehicle at Hunkuyi Junction, on the Danja/Zaria Road. He has confessed to committing the crime.

