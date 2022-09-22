Fraudsters hack bank, steal over N523m in one weekend

The Nigerian police has revealed that fraudsters have hacked into an old generation bank (name withheld), stealing a whopping sum of N523,337,100.00 in one day.

Already, the police have cracked the gang that hacked into the bank and arrested two members of the ring.

However, the Police Special Fraud Unit (PSFU), where the case is being investigated, said they have stepped up the manhunt for other members of the syndicate who are on the run.

According to Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), PSFU, SP. Eyitayo Johnson, the fraudsters hit the bank of N523,337,100.00 using the accounts of 18 different customers’ and dissipated same via Unified Payments Interface (UPI), Cash/ATM/POS/Withdrawals and e-transfers.

“The Legal Section of the Police PSFU, Ikoyi-Lagos; headed by CSP. E. A. Jackson, has successfully obtained an order of the Federal High Court siting in Lagos for the Preservation/Forfeiture/Attachment of a net sum of N523,337,100.00 fraudulently transferred by internet fraudsters who hacked a customer’s account domiciled in one of the Old-Generation banks and posted the funds into 18 different accounts in the same Bank before transmitting same to 225 other accounts in 22 banks/financial institutions

”The coordinated cyber-attack was carried out during the weekend of Saturday April 23,2022, through Sunday April 24, 2022 to the early hours of Monday April 24, 2022 before business opened.

Read also: EFCC arrests nine suspected internet fraudsters in Abuja

”In the course of the investigation, the sum of N160,287,071.47 has been recovered from different banks; with two suspects arrested,while operatives are following other leads in order to apprehend the remaining members of the syndicate”.

He said the suspects would be charged to Court as soon as investigations are concluded.

Commissioner of Police, PSFU, Anyasinti Josephine Nneka, has advised banks and financial institutions on the need to increase their Cyber-Security Surveillance, conduct routine background checks on staff who have login privileges that could be compromised to make banks porous to cyber-attacks. She equally enjoined the public on the need to investigate sources of unexpected inflows into their accounts.

Where such funds are found to have been wrongly credited, the recipient should cooperate with their banks and make conscious efforts to reverse/re-route same, as utilizing such funds is a criminal offence.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now