Free meter distribution begins in Lagos, Kaduna, Kano on Friday

Free distribution of electricity metres will start on Friday with the unveiling of the scheme in Kaduna, Kano, Ikeja and Eko electricity distribution companies franchise areas.

A presidency source, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not allowed to speak on the issue, told journalists on Thursday.

The free metre distribution is a fulfilment of the vow by President Muhammadu Buhari to promote mass metring in the country and, by so doing, call a halt to estimated billing in the power sector, he said.

The distribution is planned to be executed under the National Mass Metring Programme (NMMP).

He identified the locations to receive the metres to include Bawo Road and its environs in Kano metropolis (KEDCO), Oshodi Business Unit in Ikeja (Ikeja Electric); Yaba and Surulere (Eko Disco) and Governor Road/Tudun Wada in Kaduna (Kaduna Electric).

According to him, the chairmen of Senate and House committees on Power, Kaduna, Kano and Lagos state government representatives and representatives of the organised labour and Civil Society Organisations are among the stakeholders that will oversee the exercise.

“The NMMP is to roll out six million meters for all connections points on grid without meters over the next 18 to 24 months, estimated to impact 30 million consumers nationwide.

“Following Mr President’s directive on mass metering, the Central Bank of Nigeria, on October 18, approved guidelines for funding the mass metering programme which entailed that all meters under the scheme will be locally sourced, creating thousands of manufacturing jobs through lead manufacturers such as MOMAS, MOJEC and others,” the presidency official said.

Meanwhile, Laolu Akande, the senior special assistant to the vice president on media and publicity, has confirmed the development.

He said “current efforts by the Federal Government on improving power supply and mass metering is in line with some of the agreements recently reached between the Federal Government and the organised labour.

“Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari had committed that Nigerians would be metered before the end of his administration and that estimated billing would be ended.”

The Nigerian government had on Monday promised to install one million metres by year end to close up the humongous metring gap in the distribution segment of the power value chain.

