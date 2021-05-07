French journalist kidnapped in Mali cries for help in video | Ripples Nigeria

International
French journalist kidnapped in Mali cries for help in video
A French journalist, who was kidnapped in Mali in April, has cried out in a video posted on social media, asking for help from the French authorities to secure his release from his abductors said to be a jihadist group.
The abducted journalist, Olivier Dubois, who posted the 21-second video clip on Thursday, said he was kidnapped in Gao, a town in central Mali, on April 8 by a local Islamist group affiliated tonAl-Qaeda, known as JNIM, an acronym for the Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims.
“I’m speaking to my family, my friends and the French authorities for them to do everything in their power to free me,” Dubois said as he sat barefoot in what appears to be a tent.
Both the French Foreign Ministry and the French government spokesman confirmed Dubois had “disappeared in Mali,” and that authorities were carrying out technical verifications of the video.
In a news conference on Thursday, the French government spokesman, Gabriel Attal, addressed Dubois’ disappearance, but did not the identify the kidnappers and said that French authorities were working to confirm the clip’s authenticity.
“We are in contact with his family and we are working with the Malian authorities. Our thoughts are with his loved ones and the news organizations he worked with,” Attal said.
Dubois is a correspondent based in Mali and in the Sahel, where he reports regularly for several French media outlets, including the magazine Le Point and the newspaper Libération.
Read also: RipplesMetrics: A Nigerian Journalist killed every seven months in the last decade
He had recently pitched a story about a militant jihadist group in the Gao region, Libération reported.
Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said it was informed of Dubois’ disappearance two days after he went missing, but did not make his abduction public so as not to hinder “the possibility of a rapid positive outcome.”
“An experienced reporter who knows the region well, he went to this very dangerous area in the east of the country on his own initiative,” RSF said on Twitter, urging the French authorities to do everything in their power to get him released.
The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has also urged action.
“We are extremely concerned for the safety of journalist Olivier Dubois and urge Malian and French authorities to thoroughly investigate his disappearance. Too often, the disappearance of a journalist is followed by tragedy and unanswered questions. We hope this is not the case here,” said Angela Quintal, CPJ’s African program coordinator.
By Isaac Dachen…
