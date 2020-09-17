French PM dragged to court over poor handling of Covid-19 pandemic

The Prime Minister of France, Jean Castex has been sued to court over his poor handling of the Covid-19 pandemic which has claimed scores of lives in the country.

This was revealed in a suit filed on Thursday by lawyer Fabrice Di Vizzio representing “Victimes Coronavirus COVID-19 France” association for the poor management of the health crisis.

“This is for those who wonder why with @ AssoCovid (Victimes Coronavirus covid-19 France) we filed a complaint before the Cjr against Castex! How long will we have to put up with the guilty speeches when during this time nothing advances on the side of the state?” Di Vizzio tweeted.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: UK govt says France, Germany under review for travel quarantine

The complaint invokes the 223-7 article of France’s Penal Code, which includes the voluntary failure “to take or provoke measures… to combat a disaster likely to create a danger to the safety of persons”.

The complaint was filed before the special Law Court of the Republic (CJR), a court of the Republic designed to try the cases of misconduct.

Join the conversation

Opinions