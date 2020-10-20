Latest Metro

French policemen stunned as unknown persons dump fetish calabash in Nigerian embassy

October 20, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Unknown persons on Monday dumped fetish contents in a calabash at the entrance of the Nigerian Embassy building in Paris, France.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, stunned French police officers watched in disbelief as the fetish contents packed up in a brown calabash were dumped in front of the building.

The police officers at the embassy building were confused and didn’t want to touch the content calabash.

Opinions

