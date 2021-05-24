Fresh attack claims seven lives in Plateau community | Ripples Nigeria

Unknown gunmen, suspected to be herdsmen, who invaded a community in the Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State, have killed seven people in a fresh attack on Sunday night.

The assailants reportedly attacked the Dong village while the natives had retired for the night and began shooting sporadically, killing the seven people and injuring scores of others

A resident of the community, Michael Davou, who spoke to Ripples Nigeria on Monday, said the gunmen invaded the village at about 11:30pm to carry out the unprovoked attacks.

“The attackers who were heavily armed, came around 11: 30 pm while the people were already sleeping, and started shooting sporadically.

“I can tell you that they were Fulani herdsmen because we saw them, though the government and the police will call them unknown gunmen.

“They first killed a family member and later attacked another family and killed six people including two teenagers.

“In the afternoon of Sunday, the killer herdsmen also attacked a neighbouring community of Rantiya near Kuru where they killed two people and several cows.

“We are living in fear and we don’t know when all these will end. Our Governor and the police are not doing anything to secure us,” Davou said.

The state police spokesman, ASP Gabriel Ubah, who confirmed the incident when contacted by Ripples Nigeria, said:

“On Sunday 23/05/2021 at about 2000hrs, the Command received a distress call that yet to be identified gunmen came out suddenly from a nearby bush, invaded Dong Village, Jos South LGA and killed seven persons.

“A combined team of Policemen, STF, Vigilante operatives led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Department of Operation, raced swiftly to the scene but the hoodlums had already fled back into the bush.

“Investigation is ongoing, frantic effort is on to arrest the fleeing suspects.

“Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in that area to prevent escalation of violence.”

By Isaac Dachen…

