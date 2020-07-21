Fresh attack in Kaduna village reportedly claims eight lives

Another attack in Goran Gan village in Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State has reportedly claimed eight lives.

Reports quote the Vice Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria(CAN) in the LG, Pastor Isaac Ango Makama, as confirming the attack on Tuesday.

According to Makama, the attackers, numbering over 50, invaded the Village around 7 pm and started shooting sporadically.

He said that eight corpses have so far been deposited to the Zonkwa General hospital while some of the Villagers are still missing.

Read also: Fresh ‘herdsmen’ attack in southern Kaduna village leaves 21 people dead

”I am calling on the people to recall these representatives who are not remorseful over the plight of their own people.

”The State lawmakers have not visited the IDP camp8 as am talking to you right now, it’s shows how insensitive our people are toward the downtrodden”, Makama was quoted to have said.

The report also quoted the Secretary of Mercy IDP camp in Zonkwa, Mr. Ezekiel James, as saying that the camp has registered 559 people who have fled from neighbouring Villages.

James added that the camp is in dare need of drugs and other facilities to be able to treat some of the IDPs who are traumatize, appealing to privileged individuals to see the need of extending their gestures towards alleviating the plight of the IDPs.

Join the conversation

Opinions