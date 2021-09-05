Fresh cholera outbreak kills 150 in Katsina

Not less than 150 people have lost their lives in a fresh cholera outbreak in Katsina State.

Confirming this on Sunday, the Executive Secretary of the State Primary Health Care Development Agency (PHCDA), Shamsudeen Yahaya, said at least 5,677 cases have been reported since the outbreak of the cholera epidemic in the state.

Yahaya said the figures were gathered from hospitals and other primary health care centres in the state, adding that the casualty figure could be higher since some victims, particularly those in the rural areas, do not visit the hospitals.

READ ALSO: Cholera kills 60 in Katsina

He advised residents to avoid unhygienic practices, dumping of refuse indiscriminately, and endeavour to eat only healthy food.

“Just like it is happening in some parts of the country, we still have cholera cases in Katsina State. And as you all know, the disease goes high during the rainy season,” Yahaya said in a statement.

“As at Thursday, September 2, we had 5,677 cases of cholera covering the 34 local government areas of the state.

“We all have a role to play at the family and community levels because that is the most important.

“When people engage in indiscriminate dumping of refuse, indiscriminate open defecation, there must be a spread of diseases like cholera,” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions