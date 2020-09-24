Fresh crisis looms as APC suspends Ojudu, 10 others indefinitely in Ekiti | Ripples Nigeria

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State has suspended the Special Adviser on Political Matters to the President, Babafemi Ojudu, and 10 other chieftains of the party indefinitely.

The APC Publicity Secretary in the state, Ade Ajayi, who disclosed this in a statement, said the affected members were suspended for allegedly disobeying the party’s directive by failing to withdraw cases instituted against the party in court.

Other suspended members were – Oyetunde Ojo, Wole Oluyede, Ayo Ajibade, Femi Adeleye, Akin Akomolafe, Bamigboye Adegoroye, Olusoga Owoeye Dele Afolabi, Toyin Oluwasola and Bunmi Ogunleye.

The statement read: “The suspension is based on the recommendation of the investigative/disciplinary committee inaugurated by the SEC to investigate the disobedience of certain party members to the National Executive Committee (NEC) of 25th of June 2020, which directed members of the party not to institute any court action and to withdraw existing cases in court.”

However, in his reaction to the development, the president aide said the suspended persons are still members of the party.

He also accused Governor Kayode Fayemi of orchestrating their suspension.

Ojudu said: “We are progressives and we will forever be progressives. Those who claimed to have suspended us are the illegal people. We are challenging the position they are holding in court and they have no right to even be in the position let alone suspend members.

“We can’t be like the governor who is an APC member on paper and PDP in heart. He supported Obaseki and wants to destroy our party. We won’t allow that.”

Fayemi and Ojudu had been at loggerheads since the beginning of the year after the governor accused his erstwhile politically ally of bad publicity in the media.

