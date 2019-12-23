Fresh crisis may be brewing in the Ibadan traditional council

Expectations that the crisis rocking the Ibadan traditional council is over may be far-fetched as one of the promoted high chiefs, Tajudeen Ajibola has denied dropping his crown for the promotion.

Ajibola, who is one of the 21 high chiefs crowned as Obas by the immediate past governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, was promoted from Osi Balogun Olubadan of Ibadan to Otun Balogun Olubadan of Ibadan.

Describing the news that he and others dropped their crowns as fake news, Ajibola insisted that their promotion does not invalidate their crowns.

He further justified his claims by making reference to the letter of promotion which addressed the high chief as “His Royal majesty”.

The promotion letter reads in part: “His Royal Majesty, Oba Tajudeen Abimbola Ajibola, Osi Olubadan of Ibadanland, It is my pleasure to inform you that as a result of the vacancy in the rungs of the ladder of Balogun of the Olubadan of Ibadan His Excellency, the Executive governor Engr. Seyi Makinde has graciously approved your promotion to the post of OTUN BALOGUN OF IBADAN LAND with effect from 20th of Nov; 2019.

“While congratulating you on this your well-deserved elevation, I pray that God will grant you good health and long life to steer the ship of Ibadan land traditional institution. I also pray that your tenure as OTUN BALOGUN OF IBADAN LAND will usher in the much-deserved peace, progress and development of Ibadan land in particular and Oyo state in general”.

The letter was said to have been signed an official of the state Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr Tunde Adeyanju.

