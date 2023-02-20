News
Fresh earthquake hits Turkey-Syria border region
A fresh earthquake hit the Turkey-Syria border region on Monday, just two weeks after 47, 000 people were killed and thousands of homes destroyed in a similar incident.
Monday’s 6.3 magnitude earthquake, according to reports, has its epicentre near the southern Turkish city of Antakya and was felt in Syria, Egypt, and Lebanon.
The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said the quake struck at a depth of just two km (1.2 miles) to leave a greater impact at ground level.
READ ALSO: Ghanaian footballer Atsu found dead after Turkey earthquake
The Turkish President, Tayyip Erdogan said at the weekend that construction work on nearly 200,000 apartments in 11 earthquake-hit provinces in the country would begin next month.
The U.S. State Department also announced on Monday that humanitarian assistance to Turkey and Syria following the disaster had reached $185 million.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...