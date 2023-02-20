Fresh earthquake hits Turkey-Syria border region

A fresh earthquake hit the Turkey-Syria border region on Monday, just two weeks after 47, 000 people were killed and thousands of homes destroyed in a similar incident.

Monday’s 6.3 magnitude earthquake, according to reports, has its epicentre near the southern Turkish city of Antakya and was felt in Syria, Egypt, and Lebanon.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said the quake struck at a depth of just two km (1.2 miles) to leave a greater impact at ground level.

READ ALSO: Ghanaian footballer Atsu found dead after Turkey earthquake

The Turkish President, Tayyip Erdogan said at the weekend that construction work on nearly 200,000 apartments in 11 earthquake-hit provinces in the country would begin next month.

The U.S. State Department also announced on Monday that humanitarian assistance to Turkey and Syria following the disaster had reached $185 million.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now