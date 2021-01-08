Fresh facts hint at political motive as Kaduna drags PDP spokesman to court over botched s3x party

There are suspicions that politics may be the motive as to why the Kaduna State government demolished an hotel rumored to be the planned venue for a sex party.

Following the demolition of the building, the state government has dragged the state’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Publicity Secretary, Abraham Alberah, and four others to court for allegedly organizing a ‘sex party’, attempted adultery and breach of the COVID-19 protocol.

Alberah is the husband of Aisha Yakubu, owner of the Asher Lounge, venue of the alleged botched sex party which was demolished by the Kaduna State Urban and Planning Development Authority on December 31, 2020, on the orders of Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

The government had earlier stated that the demolition of the lounge was for hosting the sex party, but later recanted its earlier position by saying that the reason for the demolition was that the building had no approval in the first place.

The lounge owner, Yakubu, had also accused the police of extorting N120,000 from her and still went ahead to demolish the building which caused her to lose her pregnancy.

According to her, when the rumors began of the alleged sex party, she had contacted the police to fish out those responsible. This is even as a man who was arrested as the originator of the social media announcement reportedly told the police that the whole thing was meant to be a social media joke.

However, on Wednesday, January 6, the state government charged Alberah and the four others at the Gabasawa Magistrate Court on allegations that they organized the sex party and had attempted to commit adultery as well as flouting the COVID-19 protocols and partial lockdown.

In the charge sheet, the police said the sex party had already begun on December 27, 2020, when police officers arrived at the scene and disrupted it.

The charges read:

“Violation of partial lockdown order of the Kaduna State Government 2020, criminal conspiracy and attempt to commit an offence to wit public nuisance, obscene or indecent act, gross indecency and adultery.

“On December 27, 2020, at about 21.30 hours, credible information was received at Sabon Tasha police station to the effect that some unknown persons organized a sex party to hold at a venue called Asher Guest Lounge located at Court Road, Sabon Tasha at Chikun local government area, Kaduna State to hold at about 19.00 hours.

“On receipt of the information, a team of policemen from Sabon Tasha Police Station rushed down to the scene mentioned above and found the said lounge filled up with over 50 youths both male and female dancing almost naked with no face mask on any of them.

“On sighting the policemen, the whole of the arena became chaotic as the said youths jumped from one corner to the other and escaped over the fence. Three suspects were arrested – Mr Abraham Alberah, Umar Rufai and Suleiman Lemona, while two others: Chimezie Kenneth, who organized the party and Marvellous Akpan, who disseminated the information.”

When the charges were read to the accused, they pleaded not guilty and the Chief Magistrate, Benjamin Nok, granted them bail to the tune of N100,000 each with a surety who must own property in Abuja, and adjourned the case till January 20, 2021, for trial.

