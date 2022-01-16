Fresh farmers/herders clash claims five lives in Ogun

Five persons have been confirmed dead with several others sustaining injuries in a fresh clash that broke out between farmers and Fulani herdsmen in the Idofa area of Imeko-Afon local government area of Ogun State on Saturday.

According to eyewitnesses, the crisis was sparked when some herdsmen and farmers in a settlement called Ohori engaged themselves in a fight over grazing rights, leading to loss of lives and properties worth millions of naira.

“The incident which happened on Thursday, angered the people of Aworo community in Yewa North local government area of the state, who chased the herdsmen from their village to Idofa in Imeko, killing three of them and their cows.

“The Aworo people accused the Fulani herdsmen of destroying their farms and water sources through open grazing of cows which has been banned by the Ogun State government a long time ago,” a community leader said, narrating the immediate cause of the crisis.

The community leader who did not want his name mentioned, said herders mobilized and on Saturday, came back for a reprisal attack

It was furthered gathered, that after the Aworo people killed three herdsmen in Idofa, there was a reprisal attack, leading to the death of two natives, one of whom was burnt beyond recognition.

A number of houses, maize barns, motorcycles and other valuables, were also burnt in the fracas.

The situation was later brought under control with the intervention of the police and Amotekun corps that were deployed to the town.

