Fresh herdsmen attack on Benue community leaves many dead, scores displaced

A renewed attack by suspected armed herdsmen on Otobi community in Benue State’s Otukpo Local Government Area has left several people dead and hundreds displaced, according to local sources.

The assault, which began around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, sent residents into panic as gunmen stormed the area.

Edwin Emma, a resident, reached out to journalists in distress, saying: “We are being attacked by herdsmen at Otobi community. My wife and children are fleeing as I speak. Please call for help.”

Kennedy Angbo, the lawmaker representing Otukpo-Akpa constituency in the Benue State House of Assembly, confirmed the attack, revealing that three bodies had been recovered while many more fatalities were feared.

“Right now, many people are feared dead, and hundreds have fled the community,” Angbo stated.

This marks the third such attack on Otobi in April alone, raising concerns over escalating insecurity in the region.

Otukpo Local Government Chairman Maxwell Ogiri, currently in Abuja for post-election matters, verified the incident in a phone interview.

“Yes, the attack by herders on Otobi community is confirmed,” Ogiri said. “Though I am currently in Abuja, I have directed my aides in Otobi and Akpa district to mobilize security personnel to the affected area to bring the situation under control.”

He noted that while casualty figures remained unclear, security forces had been deployed to restore order.

“I’ve been informed that the attack is ongoing. While I’ve not received confirmation of deaths yet, I expect to have clearer details by tomorrow,” he added.

Ogiri urged calm among residents, assuring them of efforts to stabilize the area.

Repeated attempts to contact the Benue State Police Public Relations Officer for official comment were unsuccessful at press time.

The latest violence highlights the persistent security challenges facing Benue communities amid recurring clashes between farmers and herders.

