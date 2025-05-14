Fresh insurgent attacks in Borno fired by Sahel instability —Military commander

The recent spike in insurgent attacks across Borno State is being driven by instability in the wider Sahel region, according to the Theatre Commander of the Joint Task Force, North-East Operation Hadin Kai, Maj. Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar.

Addressing journalists during a press briefing in Maiduguri on Tuesday, Abubakar linked the uptick in violence to the deteriorating security situation in neighboring Sahel countries, which he said has facilitated the flow of arms into Nigeria through its porous borders.

“What is happening in Nigeria is not unconnected to the situation in the greater Sahel region where barracks in neighbouring countries are being ransacked and weapons carted away. These arms eventually make their way into Nigeria, thereby re-energising the fight,” he explained.

Abubakar, who only assumed command two weeks ago, acknowledged the renewed threat but expressed confidence in the Armed Forces’ capacity to prevail, even if losses are incurred in the process.

“In war, you have several campaigns which are series of coordinated operations aimed at achieving strategic objectives. So, you win some, you lose some. But what’s most important is the ratio of what you win against what you lose,” he said.

Read also: OPINION: Defections and threat of one-party state

He revealed that two years ago, the military was close to declaring an end to the conflict. However, developments in the Sahel—where government facilities are frequently attacked—have emboldened terrorist groups in Nigeria.

Adding to the complexity of the conflict is the use of advanced weaponry by insurgents. Abubakar said terrorists have recently employed armed drones to launch attacks, posing new challenges for counterterrorism operations.

“Since November last year, we have observed the use of armed drones to carry out attacks—similar to what is happening in Israel and Ukraine. These drones are difficult to detect using conventional radar systems,” he said.

Still, the commander pointed to significant gains. He said over 20 terrorists were neutralised in the past week alone, with major recoveries of arms and ammunition. He highlighted recent progress in Mallam Fatori and Kukawa, where nearly 20,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) have returned to their communities and resumed normal activities.

Abubakar also disclosed ongoing efforts to restructure military operations, including recent field visits by the Chief of Army Staff.

He cited simultaneous attacks in Rann, Dikwa, and Gajiram just a day before, noting that only Rann saw partial enemy penetration, resulting in the loss of four soldiers.

“Yesterday alone, there were attacks in Rann, Dikwa, and Gajiram. All were repelled except in Rann, where they managed to penetrate to an extent, leading to the loss of four gallant personnel,” he revealed.

He also extended a stern warning to insurgents:

“To the terrorists, I urge them to follow the path of their colleagues who have surrendered and are being humanely treated. Otherwise, they will be eliminated.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now