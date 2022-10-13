Fresh strike looms as health workers give Nigerian govt 7-day ultimatum on hazard allowance

The Senior Staff Association of Universities Teaching Hospitals, Research Institutes and Associated Institutions (SSAUTHRIAI) on Thursday gave the Federal Government a seven-day ultimatum to pay arrears of hazard allowances owed its members.

In a communique issued at the end of a two-day meeting in Calabar, Cross River State and signed by its Acting Chairman, Mr. Kabir Mustapha, the association said it could no longer guarantee continued services if the government fails to pay all the arrears owed its members within one week.

SSAUTHRIAI also accused the government of selective payment of the allowance in the health sector.

On the COVID-19 Special Inducement Allowance, the association urged the federal government to pay the balance of 40 percent owed its members.

Health workers in Nigeria had embarked on three strikes since 2020 over poor welfare.



SSAUTHRIAI and other unions have been pushing for payment of hazard allowance to all categories of health workers since the period of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The communique read: “We demand the payment of 40 percent balance of the remaining two months to our members who were erroneously paid 10 percent.

“Also, the association notes with dismay the rate at which health workers, especially professionals, are migrating out of the country for greener pastures.

“This is due to the poor condition surrounding our health facilities, no consumables for health workers to work with and a poor welfare package.”

