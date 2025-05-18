Fresh Violence in Benue: 15 traders killed in Agatu attack, communities mourn

Fifteen traders have been reportedly killed in a fresh wave of violence in Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State, as armed attackers ambushed residents returning from a local market.

The victims were said to be heading back from Oweto market to their villages on Saturday evening when gunmen laid siege to the routes around Ogwumogbo and Okpo’okpolo communities, unleashing a deadly assault.

Confirming the incident, former Vice Chairman of Agatu LGA, John Ikwulono, said the attack left many others injured in addition to the confirmed fatalities.

“Five of the victims were killed between Ogbayi and Ogwumogbo, where there’s a small stream called Abekoko,” Ikwulono noted, adding that one of the deceased was identified as Ali from Ogwumogbo, while the identities of four others remain unknown.

The current Chairman of Agatu LGA, Melvin James, was reportedly attending the burial of the victims when a reporter tried to reach him. His aide, who answered the call but declined to give his name, confirmed the killings and attributed the attack to suspected armed herders.

Meanwhile, MACBAN Secretary, Ibrahim Galma, in response to enquiries from reporters, said, “I’m not aware of any challenges in the area,” adding that he would verify before making a formal statement. As of press time, no further updates had been received from him.

Police spokesperson for the Benue State Command, CSP Catherine Anene, also stated she had not yet received official reports of the incident.

The latest attack brings the total number of reported killings across Benue communities between April 1 and May 17, 2025, to at least 174. However, local residents insist the actual figure could be much higher due to unreported incidents in remote areas.

A disturbing pattern of violence has spread across several local government areas in recent weeks, including Gwer East, Guma, Otukpo, Gwer West, Kwande, Apa, Agatu, and Makurdi. Among them, the Sankera axis—comprising Katsina-Ala, Logo, and Ukum—has seen the deadliest toll, with 83 deaths recorded between April 17 and 21 alone.

