Freterium closes $4M led by Partech. 1 other thing and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. Freterium closes $4M led by Partech

Freterium, a Morocco-based transport management software startup, has closed $4M.

The latest round was led by Partech, with participation from Y Combinator, Flexport, CDG Invest, Swiss Founders Fund, Outlierz Ventures, and other Business Angels from the U.S., Europe, Asia, and Africa.

The startup was launched in Morocco in 2020 by co-founders Mehdi Cherif Alami, CEO, and Omar El Kouhene, CPO.

The startup claims to have experienced rapid growth in 2021, leading to it opening a new office in the UAE to address neighbouring markets in the region.

The startup’s product, a new-generation Transport Management Software, connects shippers with their entire logistics ecosystem to collaborate in real-time, helping reduce time and shipping costs.

While expressing gratitude to investors, Mehdi Cherif Alami noted that the development speaks of its unique model and approach.

“This $4 million funding round is an endorsement of our unique model and approach, our team’s capabilities and the tremendous market opportunity,” he submitted.

Tech Trivia: Web-based journals are also known as what?

A iJournals

B E-notes

C Blogs

D Tweets

Answer: See end of post

READ ALSO: Women-focused initiative, WE4A, to empower 100 female-led startups. 2 other things and a trivia

2. Egypt’s Mazadat launches auctioning platform

Mazadat, an Egyptian startup, has launched an auctioning platform and e-commerce marketplace.

The startup allows people to buy and sell directly with ease.

Mazadat was founded in May 2021 with a mission to help individuals and businesses sell their items and products, used or new using a time-boxed auction, a fixed-price ‘’buy now’’ listing, or a hybrid format.

Ahmed Awny, the startup’s marketing director, noted that the startup was built on a vision to ease trade amongst users.

“Whether you want to sell your old smartphone or buy a new sofa for your home, Mazadat lets you sell or buy directly with ease,” he said.

Adding that: “It also lets you sell for the highest price on the market or bid on your desired items through an online auction with a simple tap.

“At Mazadat, we ensure the safety and security of our customers through our service points network. No more anxious meetings with strangers in public places.”

Trivia Answer: Blog

Short for “Web Log,” this term refers to a list of journal entries posted on a Web page. Anybody who knows how to create and publish a Web page can publish their own blog.

> Some Web hosts have made it even easier by creating an interface where users can simply type a text entry and hit “publish” to publish their blog.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now