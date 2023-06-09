Friction in IPOB, as unit bars Kanu’s lawyer, Ejimakor, brother, others from visiting him in DSS custody

Aloy Ejimakor, one of the attorneys defending Nnamdi Kanu, has been barred from going to see him in his cell at the Department of States Services (DSS) headquarters by the Indigenous People of Biafra.

Kanu’s younger brother, Emmanuel, was likewise forbidden by the pro-Biafran group from seeing him in the DSS detention facility.

The directive was announced in a statement released on Thursday by Chika Edoziem, the head of IPOB’s State Directorate.

In the statement, Edoziem claimed that Ejimakor and Emmanuel had hired doctors for the IPOB commander without the principal attorney, Mike Ozekhome, SAN, being aware of it.

He insisted that Kanu’s personal doctor be present as he prepares to have surgery while being held since such activities put him in danger.

The statement reads, “The lead counsel to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in the matter instituted against him by the Federal Government which matter is now before the Nigerian Supreme Court is Mike Ozekhome, SAN, assisted by Ifeanyi Ejiofor and others.

“Any matter therefore concerning Mazi Nnamdi Kanu while still being detained at the facility of the DSS, whether such issues pertain to his health or otherwise must be brought to the knowledge and attention of the lead council.

“Ejimakor, Emmanuel Kanu and others working in cahoots with them must retrace their steps and desist from visiting the DSS office with people they call doctors without the knowledge of Mike Ozekhome, SAN, the lead counsel to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.”

The statement noted that the pro-Biafran group could no longer tolerate anyone or people who were either driven by pecuniary considerations or other motivations to endanger the life of Kanu while in DSS custody.

“For the avoidance of doubt, it was Mike Ozekhome, SAN, and Ifeanyi Ejiofor that impressed upon the Director Legal of the DSS that it is absolutely necessary and important to have the personal doctor of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu get involved if any surgery must be conducted on him,” the statement said.

“The Directorate of State wishes therefore to inform IPOB families worldwide and Biafrans in general that if these individuals to wit; Barrister Alloy Ejimakor, Emmanuel Kanu and those working with them (their names are known to us) continue on this part they have chosen, they and the Federal Government must be held responsible should anything untoward happen to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.”

