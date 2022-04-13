‘Friendly draw with Canada a sign Super Falcons will shine at AWCON’

Having played a 2-2 draw with Olympic champions Canada in a friendly game, Super Falcons coach Thomas Waldrum is confident that the team will do well at the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON).

The Falcons faced Canada on two ocassions in the past one week, falling 2-0 in the first friendly in Vancouver but fighting back in the second game to secure a 2-2 draw.

Waldrum’s ladies have already qualified for the 2022 AWCON billed to hold in Morocco in July, and the coach believes the side will have a fine tournament having begun preparations on a good note.

“I think the result is a sign of what we’ll see at the WAFCON,” Waldrum said at the post-match conference.

Read Also: Late Canada equaliser denies Super Falcons win in Victoria friendly

“I think you’ll see some different players, they’re a few that come to mind – players like Asisat Oshoala, the leading scorer in Europe right now, Desire Oparanozie, Osinachi Ohale and others.

“Individually we have some creative and athletic players that can cause problems for teams, so what I think we can improve on is our overall game model and that takes time but it’s gotten better from a year ago when we took over.

“Getting such a result is huge for our team and obviously for our country. We all understand how the game went, they had a lot of opportunities and we worked really hard and stayed better defensively than the first game we played.

“I thought we did better offensively and created more chances in this game so I’m really proud of the result and I also want to thank Canada, they have been a gracious host.”

The AWCON is billed to take place between 2 and 23 July, 2022.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now