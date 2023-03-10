Friends beat up Portable, sister; singer’s management threatens to sue

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola popularly known as Portable, has spoken out after being allegedly brutalized by some of his old friends.

Portable, who took to his Instagram on Friday, said his sister was also beaten to stupor.

In the photo that accompanied the story, his sister was seen lying on a sickbed while he displayed bruises on his body.

The popular singer alleged his old friends who attacked him were envious of his success.

Potable in a statement posted on Instagram hours later, vowed to take legal steps against his attackers.

The statement reads in part: “The events of the last few days has been a bit challenging and very disheartening. As a Management, we are unable to come to terms with how young people can be so blindly motivated by their entitlement mentality that they would helplessly resort to wanton destruction of property and life threatening bodily harm.

“Our Lawyers have been fully briefed and necessary legal actions are being negotiated in ensuring that this regrettable action of some self-motivated-greedy lots does not go unpunished as the law is a respecter of no one. Once again, we thank you for standing by us all these gone by years.”

