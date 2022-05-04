Friends, not Malami, donated exotic vehicles to minister’s loyalists —Aide

Media aide to the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), Umar Gwandu, has moved to debunk stories that the Minister distributed over 200 exotic vehicles to his loyalists in Kebbi State in preparation for the upcoming governorship primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, saying the assorted cars were donated by friends and associates of the Minister.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that Malami distributed state of the art cars including Mercedes Benz GLKs, Prado SUVs and Lexus Jeeps to delegates of the APC in Kebbi ahead of the May 23 governorship primary election in the state.

A politician who was present at the distribution ceremony on Saturday, said the cars comprised of 60 Toyota Prado SUVs, 65 Toyota RAV4 SUVs, 35 Mercedes Benz GLK 350 SUVs and 40 Lexus LX SUVs.

But in a statement on Tuesday, Gwandu said apart from the vehicles, the AGF’s associates also donated the sum of N135m to support his 2023 governorship ambition.

“The story attributing vehicle distribution to Malami was mischievous and misconstrued information. It was friends and associates of Malami who donated and distributed vehicles to long term workers in the Khadimiyya Foundation.”

Gwandu also said no delegate of the APC was a beneficiary of the car gift as they were meant for a specific set of people.

“The occasion was not for distribution of vehicles to any APC stakeholder. None of the APC stakeholders or delegates in Kebbi State was given any vehicle by Malami.

“Comparing the names of APC stakeholders and the beneficiaries of the vehicle will reveal to you that there is no connection between the two and the two are not connected whatsoever.”

