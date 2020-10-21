From #EndSARS, a new nation free of oppression will emerge –Tunde Bakare

Pastor Tunde Bakare has reacted to the shooting of live bullets at #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki toll gate on Tuesday night which killed one person and injured several others.

The clergy who reacted to the incident in a post on Twitter on Wednesday summoned every fibre of Nigeria’s God-given greatness against those dishing out cruelty on the innocent citizens.

According to him, Nigeria will survive this turbulence, and out of the deep sorrow of this moment, a new nation, free of oppression, will emerge.

Tunde Bakare wrote; “At this time of great consternation and cruelty, we speak into the soul of Nigeria and summon every fibre of her God-given greatness.

“Nigeria, you will survive this turbulence, and out of the deep sorrow of this moment, a new nation, free of oppression, will emerge. #EndSARS

