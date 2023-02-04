Metro
FRSC blames ‘human error’ for Lagos container accident
The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Saturday identified human error as the cause of last weekend’s auto accident in Lagos.
Eight people, including three and a child, were killed after a container-laden truck crushed a commercial bus in the Ojuelegba area of the state.
The FRSC Sector Commander in Lagos State, Segun Ogungbemide, stated this when he featured on Channels Television’s programme, Sunrise Daily.
He urged the people of the state to support the FRSC and other agencies in the efforts to make the state safer.
Ogungbemide said: “For the incident in Ojuelegba, we discovered in our investigation that it was basically a human error.
READ ALSO: Passengers escape death as container-laden truck falls beside bus in Lagos
“ We discovered before the incident that a Camry was trying to overtake that truck and in the course of trying to manoeuver, he (truck driver) lost control, fell, and unfortunately this other bus was there by the side.
“When you look at this incident, you begin to wonder what is the role of the driver that is driving the truck? What is the psychological stability of that same driver that is behind that steering? What is the status of the road?
“When you look at the roads where these crashes occur, unlike our impression in the past, the roads are smooth. There are no potholes.”
