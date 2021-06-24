News
FRSC cautions against fake job recruitment agents
The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has cautioned job-seekers against online fraudsters posing as its recruitment agents.
This is contained in a statement by Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem on Thursday in Abuja.
Kazeem said the clarification became necessary following desperate efforts by fraudsters to defraud unsuspecting job seekers.
He said the attention of the FRSC had been drawn to an online publication misinforming the public about the release of shortlisted names for recruitment.
“This is to let the public know that the corps is presently not recruiting neither is there any shortlisted candidates list published on any platform whatsoever.
READ ALSO: FRSC prosecutes 2,362 traffic offenders in Kaduna
“Our recruitment processes have always been transparent, credible, and made public through adequate placements of advertorials and notifications on all available media platforms.
“This includes our website: www.frsc.gov.ng, our social media handles, and the National Traffic Radio 107.1FM,’’ he said.
Kazeem advised members of the public “to desist from any form of engagement with the purveyors of misinformation and outright disinformation as the corps will not be liable should anyone fall victim’’.
By Mayowa Oladeji
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....