 FRSC cautions against fake job recruitment agents | Ripples Nigeria
FRSC cautions against fake job recruitment agents

Published

1 hour ago

on

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has cautioned job-seekers against online fraudsters posing as its recruitment agents.

This is contained in a statement by Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem on Thursday in Abuja.

Kazeem said the clarification became necessary following desperate efforts by fraudsters to defraud unsuspecting job seekers.

He said the attention of the FRSC had been drawn to an online publication misinforming the public about the release of shortlisted names for recruitment.

“This is to let the public know that the corps is presently not recruiting neither is there any shortlisted candidates list published on any platform whatsoever.

“Our recruitment processes have always been transparent, credible, and made public through adequate placements of advertorials and notifications on all available media platforms.

“This includes our website: www.frsc.gov.ng, our social media handles, and the National Traffic Radio 107.1FM,’’ he said.

Kazeem advised members of the public “to desist from any form of engagement with the purveyors of misinformation and outright disinformation as the corps will not be liable should anyone fall victim’’.

By Mayowa Oladeji

