FRSC clarifies reports over approval of personnel to bear arms

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said that none of its employees have begun carrying firearms while on patrol or performing other official tasks.

This was disclosed by the Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO) FRSC, Mr. Bisi Kazeem, on behalf of the Acting Corps Marshal, FRSC Mr. Dauda Biu.

According to Biu, the material had become extremely relevant as a result of a photo of an agent holding a gun in a way that implied he was doing official duties.

“The viral report should be disregarded in totality as it’s just an old and recirculated image of an overzealous staff who posed with a rifle belonging to a sister agency’s staff in admiration and ignorance in 2018.

“The said staff has since been punished according to existing maintenance of discipline of the Corps.

“Officials do not currently carry arms and we advise members of the public to disregard the image being recirculated,” he said.

The FRSC boss also urged the people to stop believing these false representations as the Corps remained dedicated to securing everyone’s safety on the roadways.

