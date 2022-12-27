FRSC confirms 7 dead, 29 injured in Calabar carnival

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) confirmed on Tuesday that seven persons died and 29 others were injured in an incident during the annual Calabar Carnival in Cross River State.

The FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Maikano Hassan, confirmed the development to journalists in Calabar.

He said the incident occurred during a bikers’ activity in front of the Jumat Mosque in Bogobiri, Calabar.

The injured victims, according to Hassan, comprised 21 men, three women, and five children.

He said the injured were rushed to the naval hospital and the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH) for medical attention while the remains of the deceased had been deposited in the hospitals’ morgues.

“The incident occurred when a Toyota Camry car lost control and rammed into a crowd of onlookers during the carnival,” the FRSC official added.

