FRSC confirms death of 16 people in Ondo auto crash

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Sunday confirmed the death of 16 people in the auto crash that occurred in Akungba, Akoko South-West local government area of Ondo State.

A truck carrying bags of rice crashed into a market in the area on Saturday evening and killed the victims.

An unspecified number of people were also seriously wounded in the crash.

The Corps Marshal, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, who disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday by the service Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, urged local council authorities in the country to relocate markets from highways.

The statement read: “In sustained efforts towards making the highways safer and eradicating all incidences of road traffic crashes and its attendant fatalities, Oyeyemi has urged administrators of local governments in the country to relocate markets from the highways.

“This will help the existing operational efforts of the FRSC towards enhancing the safety of the entire motoring population.”

“The fatal crash involved a total of 23 people comprising 11 male adults, three male children, seven female adult, and two female children.

“Out of the 23 people involved, a total of seven people comprising three male adults, three female adult and one male child were rescued with different degrees of injuries and taken to the hospital.

“While 16 people comprising eight male adults, two male children, four female adults and two female children were killed. The dead bodies have been deposited at Specialist Hospital in Ikare and General Hospital, Iwaro Oka, mortuaries respectively by FRSC emergency rescue teams.”

