FRSC confirms the death of 14 people in a ghastly motor accident

The state Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Solomon Aghure, has confirmed that Fourteen people lost their lives in a ghastly motor accident which occurred on Lokoja-Kabba road in Kogi.

He revealed this to newsmen in Lokoja, where he said three vehicles were involved in an accident that claimed the lives of 26 passengers made up of nine males, 13 females and four children.

According to him, the cars involved in the accident were a DAF truck with number plate Gombe GME 44 ZU, Honda Accord with registration number Abuja GWA173KH and a white Toyota Hiace passenger bus with registration number Kano KTV378XF.

Aghure said the unfortunate incident happened around 12:50 p.m. at Apata community, he further explained that eleven women and three men died on the spot while three others including two men and a woman sustained various injuries while the four children involved survived the ghastly accident.

The sector commander said that the injured were rushed to the hospital for treatment with the assistance of other security agencies while corpses were deposited at the morgue of the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja.

He further blamed the accident on tyre burst and reckless driving, and assured that FRSC would carry out further investigation to get more facts and clarify about the incident.

