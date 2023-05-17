FRSC Corps Marshall recalls patrol team caught on camera molesting motorist

The Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps {FRSC}, Dauda Ali Biu has ordered the immediate recall of the patrol team that was caught on camera behaving in a manner, he said was tantamount to incivility against a member of the public within Egbeda Unit Command general operational area.

This was disclosed in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja by the Corps Public Education Officer, Assistant Corps Marshal Bisi Kazeem, adding that the provocative act as captured on camera was a complete contravention of the FRSC’s standard operating procedures for officers on patrol operations.

According to Kazeem, the Corps Marshal had directed the Corps Intelligence Office as well as the Corps Provost Office to commence with immediate effect, a full and comprehensive investigation into the entire circumstances that propelled the officer into the uncivil act and make necessary recommendations for swift administrative action.

He further stated that FRSC is an ISO certified organisation that does not condone indiscipline or compromise standards when it comes to rendering service to the public, and as such all necessary disciplinary actions recommended will be administered appropriately.

