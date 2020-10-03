FRSC deploys 1,500 personnel for Ondo guber | Ripples Nigeria

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has deployed 1,500 personnel to enforce restriction of movement and other electoral laws during next Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State.

The corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, who disclosed this in a statement, said the team was headed by the Zonal Commanding Officer RS11HQ Osogbo, Assistant Corps Marshal Godwin Ogagaoghene.

He will be assisted by the ACM in charge of Federal Operations, Hyginus Omeje, Sector Commander Ondo State, Corps Commander A. Hassan, and others.

The spokesman added that the Corps Marshal, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, also approved 35 vehicles, including tow trucks, ambulances, and other operational vehicles to aid the electoral process in the 18 local government areas of the state.

Kazeem said: “The operatives will enforce the restriction of movement order, certification of vehicles to be used to convey electoral materials, removal of obstructions and rescue operations as well as maintaining orderliness at assigned polling booths.

“The Corps Marshal admonished the personnel to be professional and ensure compliance with the Presidential Task Force directives on COVID-19.”

