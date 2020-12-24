FRSC deploys 25,224 personnel, 7,100 officers against Christmas gridlocks

In a bid to curtail the Christmas gridlock usually experienced by travellers during the festive season, the Federal Road Safety Corps has deployed 25,224 operatives, 7,100 officers, 18,124 Marshals and 15,225 Special Marshals.

The officers will embark on a special patrol to ease the Chrismas gridlock and ensure smooth trips for travellers within the country.

The Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, disclosed this at a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday.

The Corps Marshal identified alternative routes for travelers as including Lokoja-Kabba-Ayere-Akunu-Ise junction-Ikare—Ado-Ekiti-Ijesha; Lokoja-Kabba-Ayere; Lokoja-Okene-Ogori-Magogo-Owo; 9th Mile-Udi-Oji River-Ufuma-Umunze and others.

Boboye added that 580 patrol vehicles, 92 ambulances, 17 tow trucks and 73 motorbikes would be involved in the exercise.

Oyeyemi stated, “Accordingly, 48 areas have been identified across the country and would be adequately manned by dedicated personnel who work in commands that are within the designated areas to ensure proximity and benefits of familiarity with the terrain.”

